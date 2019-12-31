Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 50

WEB DESK

In Philippines, the number of people killed by a powerful storm that pummeled the central Philippines over Christmas has risen to 50, making it the nation’s deadliest storm of 2019. Typhoon Phanfone’s destructive winds and heavy rains brought down flimsy homes and destroyed commercial buildings, affecting more than two million people.

At least 80,000 remain in emergency shelters and might have to stay until the New Year, given the scale of destruction.

Five people are still missing after the storm, which also left 143 injured.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally called Ursula, was the 21st cyclone this year to hit the storm-prone Philippines.