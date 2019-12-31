Sri Lankan Navy arrest five of its refugees who illegally returned from India

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Navy has arrested five of its refugees who had returned from India illegally. A Navy statement said that they received a tip-off last week claiming that a boat carrying five persons was illegally anchored at Delft Island. The Naval personnel then launched probe into the matter and arrested the suspects yesterday after several days of searching.

Around one lakh Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka are now based in various parts of Tamil Nadu and other areas. Sri Lankan Government has been saying that they will like the refugees to come back under a defined process