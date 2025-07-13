US: Parts of Grand Canyon National Park remain closed during summer tourist season due to wildfires

WEB DESK

In United States, parts of Grand Canyon National Park remain closed during the busy summer tourist season as two growing wildfires nearby have forced visitor evacuations and threatened the area. The White Sage Fire, which ignited on July 9, has spread to over 19,000 acres and remains at zero percent containment as of Saturday morning. Nearby, the Dragon Bravo Fire, burning since July 4 has intensified in recent days due to hot, dry, and windy conditions. It has scorched around 5,000 acres and also remains uncontained. However, park officials have confirmed that the fire is not currently burning within Grand Canyon National Park.