Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Sri Lanka inaugurate 90 New Houses in Anuradhapura

Jul 13, 2025

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha have jointly inaugurated 90 newly built houses in Elapathgama village, Anuradhapura. The houses were built under the India-assisted Sri Shobhita Nahimigama Project. At the event, the Indian High Commissioner spoke about the shared vision of India and Sri Lanka for inclusive development. He also mentioned other Indian-supported projects in the region, such as railway upgrades and the Sacred City Complex.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya paid tribute to the legacy of Ven. Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thero. She expressed gratitude for India’s support to uplift disadvantaged communities. The project is seen as a significant step toward strengthening development cooperation between the two countries. Supported by over 450 million Sri Lankan rupees from India, it involves the construction of 115 houses and essential facilities, transforming Elapathgama into Sri Shobhita Nahimigama.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Parts of Grand Canyon National Park remain closed during summer tourist season due to wildfires

Jul 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran has always been, and will be, ready for talks on its nuclear program: Foreign Minister Araghchi

Jul 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

New Caledonia to Become New State Within French Republic

Jul 13, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Flood situation arises in many districts due to heavy rains

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand administration instructed to remain alert as IMD predicted heavy rain in state

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: SIR drive of voters list successfully detected large number of citizens from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar

13 July 2025 4:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall lashes various parts of state

13 July 2025 4:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!