India, Sri Lanka inaugurate 90 New Houses in Anuradhapura

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha have jointly inaugurated 90 newly built houses in Elapathgama village, Anuradhapura. The houses were built under the India-assisted Sri Shobhita Nahimigama Project. At the event, the Indian High Commissioner spoke about the shared vision of India and Sri Lanka for inclusive development. He also mentioned other Indian-supported projects in the region, such as railway upgrades and the Sacred City Complex.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya paid tribute to the legacy of Ven. Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thero. She expressed gratitude for India’s support to uplift disadvantaged communities. The project is seen as a significant step toward strengthening development cooperation between the two countries. Supported by over 450 million Sri Lankan rupees from India, it involves the construction of 115 houses and essential facilities, transforming Elapathgama into Sri Shobhita Nahimigama.