Iran has always been, and will be, ready for talks on its nuclear program: Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said, Iran has always been, and will be, ready for talks on its nuclear program. At a meeting with foreign ambassadors and representatives yesterday, Araghchi said, it should be guaranteed that in case the negotiation starts again, it will not lead to a war waged by the United States or other parties.

Araghchi said that the recent Israel-Iran fighting proved that there is no other alternative but to return to diplomacy and a negotiated and agreed solution. The minister added, The United States betrayed diplomacy and the negotiating table by assisting Israel in attacking Iran and its nuclear facilities afterward. He further said, In any negotiation, the nuclear rights of the Iranian people, including the domestic enrichment of uranium, should be respected.