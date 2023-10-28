UN adopts Gaza resolution calling for immediate and sustained ‘humanitarian truce’

The Jordanian resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. Another reminder of the key provisions of the resolution now adopted, which is a non-binding expression of the majority view of UN Member States.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Assembly adopted a major resolution, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”; it was proposed by Jordan and backed by over 45 Member States

An amendment, proposed by Canada and backed by over 35 Member States, including the US, seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas, did not pass, failing to get two-thirds support

Countries put forward arguments for and against the amendment, and explained their positions on the adopted resolution

Earlier in the day, several countries took the floor, reiterating the impact of the crisis on civilians and underscoring the imperative to ensure aid finally flows into the enclave as supplies of food, water and fuel reach critically low levels

The US declared that after the current crisis is over, “there is no going back to the status quo, as it stood on 6 October”, noting the importance of the two-State solution

The Emergency Special Session will reconvene on Tuesday, with countries continuing their debate

India calls for de-escalation

United Nations Ambassador Yojna Patel of India speaks in response to the resolution being adopted at the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel said the 7 October terror attacks are shocking, calling for the immediate release of the hostages. Casualties in Gaza are a continuing concern and the crisis needs to be addressed, she said.

India abstained in the resolution vote.

Welcoming ongoing efforts and reiterating support for the two-State solution, she urged the parties to de-escalate the violence and work towards resuming substantial peace negotiations.

Israel has said that its ground forces are expanding operations and strikes being intensified as Gaza Strip rocked with large explosions. A top official of Hamas said it is ready for an Israeli ground invasion. Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment. The Palestinian Red Crescent says it cannot communicate to its teams in Gaza. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman again told Gaza City residents to move south for their safety.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States was imposing sanctions on eight individuals for their ties with Hamas. Mr Blinken said that these people played key roles in enabling Hamas-affiliated companies to evade sanctions. The US also imposed sanctions on four entities with connections to Hamas or other designated terrorist organisations. Hamas infiltrated Israel using trucks and motor gliders and killed and abducted civilians and Israeli soldiers on October 7.