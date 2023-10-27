India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue during Israel-Gaza debate at UNSC

India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the midst of a debate meant for the Israel-Gaza situation at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R. Ravindra called that the remarks from the Pakistan side unworthy of a response and not worth dignifying.

He termed the action as of a habitual nature. He also underlined New Delhi’s efforts to send humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that it has sent 38 tons of food and critical medical equipment to the region. Ravindra made the statement while representing India at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.