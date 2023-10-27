इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2023 11:58:09      انڈین آواز

India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue during Israel-Gaza debate at UNSC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the midst of a debate meant for the Israel-Gaza situation at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R. Ravindra called that the remarks from the Pakistan side unworthy of a response and not worth dignifying.

He termed the action as of a habitual nature. He also underlined New Delhi’s efforts to send humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that it has sent 38 tons of food and critical medical equipment to the region. Ravindra made the statement while representing India at the United Nations Security Council Open-debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart