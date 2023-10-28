इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 12:52:43      انڈین آواز

At UN India calls for de-escalation in Gaza

India abstained in the resolution vote.

Ambassador Yojna Patel of India speaks in response to the resolution being adopted at the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel said the 7 October terror attacks are shocking, calling for the immediate release of the hostages. Casualties in Gaza are a continuing concern and the crisis needs to be addressed, she said.

Welcoming ongoing efforts and reiterating support for the two-State solution, she urged the parties to de-escalate the violence and work towards resuming substantial peace negotiations.

UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for immediate and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. 

The resolution introduced by Jordon garnered 120 votes in favour, with 14 against, and 45 abstentions. 

Israel has said that its ground forces are expanding operations and strikes being intensified as Gaza Strip rocked with large explosions. A top official of Hamas said it is ready for an Israeli ground invasion. Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment. The Palestinian Red Crescent says it cannot communicate to its teams in Gaza. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman again told Gaza City residents to move south for their safety. 

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States was imposing sanctions on eight individuals for their ties with Hamas. Mr Blinken said that these people played key roles in enabling Hamas-affiliated companies to evade sanctions. The US also imposed sanctions on four entities with connections to Hamas or other designated terrorist organisations. Hamas infiltrated Israel using trucks and motor gliders and killed and abducted civilians and Israeli soldiers on October 7. 

