Creation of employment opportunities for youth is an important part of nation-building: PM Modi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is making stupendous growth in every sector which is creating new job opportunities for the youth. He said, creation of employment opportunities for the youth is an important part of the nation-building process.

The Prime Minister on Saturday distributed more than 51 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conferencing. Addressing the newly recruits, the Prime Minister said, the government is taking proactive steps to strengthen the traditional job sectors while also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports which are generating new job avenues.

Pointing towards the growth potential of the tourism and sports sectors, Mr. Modi said, these sectors are generating new job opportunities. Lauding the performance of the athletes, he said, this is the indicator of the changing landscape of the sports sector in the country and the building of a robust sports ecosystem.

Congratulating the newly recruits, especially the girls, the Prime Minister said, the government is committed for the welfare of youths and working in mission mode for their skill development. He stressed that the government has taken several steps to streamline the appointment process to make it more transparent.

He said, the government is making efforts to not only streamline the processes but also restructure the examination procedure. Giving the example of SSC exam, the Prime Minister said, the time taken for recruitment under the staff selection cycle has also been reduced to half. He said, it has been decided to conduct SSC exam in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English which will help those youths who were facing difficulty due to the language barrier.

Lauding the growth of the Khadi sector, the Prime Minister said that sales of Khadi products have increased manifold. He said the sale of Khadi products have touched one lakh 25 thousand crore rupees mark compared to a mere 30 thousand crore rupees in the last ten years. He said, this has created many jobs in the Khadi and village industry sector, especially benefiting women.

Highlighting the importance of skill development and education in the development of youth, the Prime Minister said, New National Education Policy, new medical colleges, IITs, IIMs and IIITs have come up and crores of youth have been trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. He said, PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been launched for the Vishwakarma friends.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the tenth edition of the Rojgar Mela is being organized today across the country. He said, most of the newly recruits are going to join the Indian Railways this time. He said, Railways has made stupendous growth in the last nine years in terms of infrastructure development.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 37 locations across the country. The new appointees will join various Ministries and Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Revenue, and Higher Education.