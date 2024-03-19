Two Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Division

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, two Maoists, including a female rebel, were killed in a gun-battle with security forces in the tribal Bastar division today. Our correspondent reports that the joint team of District Reserve Guard, CRPF and Bastar fighters was on a search operation in the jungles of Purengel- Gampur in dantewada district on the basis of an intelligence input. Maoists ambushed security personnel in Kirandul area and the security forces retaliated. After the incident, bodies of two Maoists and two arms were recovered from the spot.