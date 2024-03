AMN/ WEB DESK

In Kerala, special police teams are set up to monitor the social media handles, in view of General Election 2024. The State police chief Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib has informed that social media monitoring teams are formed at the state level to monitor various social media handles for any violation of election rules. Public can also provide information to the Police social media monitoring teams through WhatsApp regarding any doubtful information that violate election norms.