DRI Mumbai Seizes 9.829 Kgs Of Cocaine Worth 100 Crore Rupees, Arrests Four

The Mumbai office of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence – DRI has foiled a major drug smuggling operation by arresting four people and seizing 9.829 kgs of Cocaine, having illicit market value of approximately 100 Crore rupees. According to an official press release, DRI apprehended two female passengers of Indonesian and Thai nationality who had traveled to India from Ethiopia and learned that the drugs were destined for drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate based in Delhi and nearby areas. In a swift action, the officers of Mumbai Zonal Unit reached Delhi and arrested the prospective recipient cum mastermind and his associate in a dramatic chase. 

