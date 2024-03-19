FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2024 11:18:37      انڈین آواز

Haryana Chief Minister Expands Cabinet, Administers Oath To New Ministers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today expanded his cabinet by inducting one MLA as Cabinet Minister and seven MLAs as ministers of state (independent charge). Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former chief minister Manohar Lal were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. The MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as a Cabinet Minister. He took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous government also.

Those who have been inducted in the Cabinet as ministers of state include Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh. They all will have independent charge. With this the number of ministers in the Haryana Cabinet has become 13. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart