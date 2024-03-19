Haryana Chief Minister Expands Cabinet, Administers Oath To New Ministers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today expanded his cabinet by inducting one MLA as Cabinet Minister and seven MLAs as ministers of state (independent charge). Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former chief minister Manohar Lal were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. The MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as a Cabinet Minister. He took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous government also.

Those who have been inducted in the Cabinet as ministers of state include Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh. They all will have independent charge. With this the number of ministers in the Haryana Cabinet has become 13.