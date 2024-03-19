FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2024 11:18:13      انڈین آواز

Bombay High Court Sentences Former Mumbai Police Officer To Life Imprisonment In Fake Encounter Case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bombay High Court has convicted former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma in the 2006 fake encounter case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Quashing the session court’s acquittal order, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse today opined that the trial court had overlooked overwhelming evidence, adding that the common chain of evidence proves Sharma’s involvement in the case. Terming the acquittal as “perverse” and “unsustainable”, the bench has directed Sharma to surrender before the concerned sessions court in three weeks. The court today upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed by the trial court on 13 other persons, including 12 policemen. The case dates back to 2006, when Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan was killed in a fake encounter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart