Two-day 19th NAM Summit to begin in Uganda

The two-day 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to begin in Uganda’s Kampala today. External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation. The Summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials levels. Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit. Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January .

After reaching Kampala last evening Dr. Jaishankar met Angolan Foreign Minister Amb Tete Antonio and held discussions on the expanding collaboration between India and Angola as well as broader India-Africa cooperation. He also thanked his Angolan counterpart for extending visa-free arrangements for Indian nationals. In a social media post, Jaishankar said, he had a good meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister Amb Tete Antonio. Both discussed the expanding India-Angola and India-Africa cooperation. The two leaders spoke about cooperation in multilateral fora. Both ministers held discussions on the margins of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Dr Jaishankar also met Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer and the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. They further held discussions to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects in the Maldives and cooperation within SAARC and NAM. Dr. Jaishankar will then travel to Nigeria on a three-day official visit on 21st January. The EAM will co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders.