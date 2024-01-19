Pakistan’s civil-military leadership holds high-level meeting amid tension with Iran

AMN

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership held a high-level consultative meeting on Friday to discuss the growing conflict with Iran. The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), as per media reports. Services chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministers of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed to “mutual trust and cooperation” and the need for closer cooperation on security issues during a telephone conversation. The Pakistani Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to restore diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — has been expelled. However, with the ties on track, they are expected to return to their duties soon.

The United Nations, the United States, Russia, the European Union, and other global players had appealed to both sides for restraint, while China had offered to mediate.

In the meeting, the NSC — the country’s apex civil-military body — undertook a wholesome review of the situation and lauded the professional, calibrated, and proportionate response by the armed forces against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.