इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 11:42:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership holds high-level meeting amid tension with Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership held a high-level consultative meeting on Friday to discuss the growing conflict with Iran. The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), as per media reports. Services chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministers of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed to “mutual trust and cooperation” and the need for closer cooperation on security issues during a telephone conversation. The Pakistani Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to restore diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — has been expelled. However, with the ties on track, they are expected to return to their duties soon.

The United Nations, the United States, Russia, the European Union, and other global players had appealed to both sides for restraint, while China had offered to mediate.

In the meeting, the NSC — the country’s apex civil-military body — undertook a wholesome review of the situation and lauded the professional, calibrated, and proportionate response by the armed forces against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart