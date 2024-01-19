India-Germany strategic partnership discussed

@eoiberlin

The Indian Envoy to Germany, Harish Parvathaneni has met with the Defence Political Spokesperson of the Union parliamentary group in the German Parliament, Florian Hahn in Berlin on Friday. In a social media post, the Ambassador said that they discussed ways to deepen the India-Germany strategic partnership. They also discussed about the economic engagement between the two countries, he said.

The Indian envoy met with the Deputy Chairman of the German Parliament Johann Wadephul yesterday and discussed the recent developments in global and regional security. The Ambassador also held meetings with the leaders of German Water Partnership (GWP) and the German water industry at the Indian embassy in Germany and discussed cooperation in areas of water treatment and water purification.