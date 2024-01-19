इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 11:42:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, Pakistan tells Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani (right) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. — AFP

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan on Friday extended an olive branch to Iran to work on “all issues” after both countries launched air strikes into each other’s borders, targeting terrorists.

The resolve came during caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani’s telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement from the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — has been expelled.

The United Nations and the United States have appealed for restraint, while China has offered to mediate.

FM Jilani, as per the Foreign Office’s statement, expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart