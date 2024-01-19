Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, Pakistan tells Iran

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan on Friday extended an olive branch to Iran to work on “all issues” after both countries launched air strikes into each other’s borders, targeting terrorists.

The resolve came during caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani’s telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement from the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — has been expelled.

The United Nations and the United States have appealed for restraint, while China has offered to mediate.

FM Jilani, as per the Foreign Office’s statement, expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.