India, Cuba sign MoU on digital public infrastructure

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology signed an MoU with the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Cuba on Cooperation in the field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation in New Delhi on Friday. The MoU intends to promote digital transformation through capacity-building programs, exchange of best practices, and other collaborative activities to mutually benefit the digital ecosystems of both countries.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT said that India will collaborate with Cuba by building upon development partnership on digital transformation leading to a smooth adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure in Cuba.