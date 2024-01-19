इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 10:11:06      انڈین آواز
North Korea conducts a test of underwater nuclear weapons system in protest against military drills by South Korea, US & Japan

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea has conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapons system in a protest against recent joint military drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan. Country’s state media KCNA disclosed that the test of the “Haeil-5-23” system, a name North Korea has given to its nuclear-capable underwater attack drones, was carried out by the defense ministry’s think tank in the waters off its east coast, “Haeil”, which means tsunami, is the new Nuke drone system was first reportedly tested in March 2023, and state media said it was intended to make sneak attacks in enemy waters and destroy naval strike groups and major operational ports by creating a large radioactive wave through an underwater explosion.

The Defense Ministry’s unnamed spokesman accused the United States, South Korea and Japan of “getting frantic” with military exercises, warning of “catastrophic consequences.” The three countries’ navies held their three-day regular drills, alongside the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, as part of efforts to improve their responses to Pyongyang’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

