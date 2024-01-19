Clashes between Iran and Pakistan this week show that Iran is not well-liked in the region: Joe Biden

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the clashes between Iran and Pakistan this week show that Iran is not well-liked in the region. The White House said it does not want to see an escalation. Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

The United States has been locked in a test of wills with Iran over its support for Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been launching attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Washington is monitoring the Iran-Pakistan clashes closely. Kirby said the attack on Pakistan was another example of Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.