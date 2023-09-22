Tvesa chalks out her second win in three starts on Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi

Gurugram,21 September:, Tvesa Malik shot one over -73 in her last round and with the tournament total of 4-under 212 recorded her second win in last three starts on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, as she captured the title at the 13th Leg of the Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

Her win on her home course was her third straight Top-2 finish in last three starts.

The 28-year-old, who has been dividing her time between the domestic circuit and Ladies European Tour (LET) shot 73 when scoring seemed difficult.

She may well have won by a whopping ten shots, but for the double bogey on the Par-5 18th final hole.

That cut her winning margin to eight as she had rounds of 65-74-73 and totalled 4-under 212.

Jasmine Shekar (73) rose to second alongside Neha Tripathi (74) and Khushi Khanijau (75). The second placed trio totalled 4-over 220.

The day’s only under par round came from Asmitha Sathish, who at 1-under 71 finished Tied-fifth alongside overnight second placed Ananya Datar, who had a rough day with 8-over 80 which had no birdies.

Tvesa began the final day with a three-shot lead but her closest rivals were unable to make a decisive move. As the round progressed, Ananya, Neha Tripathi and Khushi Khanijau dropped some crucial shots.

Tvesa bogeyed the sixth but got the shot back on the seventh. Then she played steady pars before picking a birdie on the Par-3 16th and could afford the luxury of a double bogey on the 18th.

Jasmine had four birdies, all on the back nine, alongside three bogeys and a double, while Neha, winner of the 12th Leg, had one birdie and three bogeys. Khushi had one birdie and four bogeys, while Ananya collapsed with six bogeys and a double and no birdies.

Tvesa’s win augurs well for her ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month at the same course.

Pranavi Urs, who soon leaves for the Asian Games in China, shot her best card of the week at 72 and was seventh at 223, while Agrima Manral (74) was eighth at 225. Smriti Bhargava, was eighth with a final round of 74 and a total of 230.

Kriti Chowhan (81) rounded off the Top-10 with a card of 81.

The Hero OOM leader, Sneha Singh (76) had another disappointing week as she finished T-11 with Seher Atwal (77) as she totalled 232.