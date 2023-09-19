इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2023 08:06:16      انڈین آواز

Confident of a podium finish at Hangzhou Asiad: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Indian Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday promised a better showing by his team   at the  Hangzhou Asiad saying the “aim is to win a medal” 

“Our focus is to get direct qualification for the Paris Olympics and  for that we will give our best to top the podium “he  said

India will open their campaign in the Asiad on 24th September against Uzbekistan.

India are placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia. 

The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the Semi-Finals

“The team has been rigorously preparing for the  Asian Games and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance. ” the captain said

“We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium,” He added.

The team includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak. Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sanjay are the defenders selected for the Asian Games. 

The midfield will be anchored by Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, and Shamsher Singh, while the attack will be led by Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Before leaving for Hangzhou Vice Captain Hardik Singh expressed optimism, saying, “We have had some tough practice sessions in the lead-up to the Tournament and everyone in camp is focused, working towards the same goal.”

“We are in the best possible mental and physical shape to travel to Hangzhou, and we are looking forward to the tough competition in our group. “The goal is to continue performing as well as we have in recent months and return from China with a medal,” he added

India will face Uzbekistan on 24th September before taking on Singapore, Japan and Pakistan on 26th, 28th and 30th September respectively. They will play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on 2nd October. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

@Powered By: Logicsart