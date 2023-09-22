Wrestling: India’s Antim Panghal wins bronze at World Championships in Serbia

@Media_SAI

AMN

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal secured a bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the ongoing World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia yesterday.

He also secured Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India. 19-year-old Antim beat two-time European Champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren in the bronze medal bout by 16-6. This is India’s first medal at the ongoing edition of the tournament. Antim has captured India’s 23rd medal in the World Championships till date, which includes one gold, five silver and 17 bronze medals.

Earlier, Antim Panghal had upset 2022 world champion Dominique Olivia Parrish of the USA 3-2 in the opening round. The Indian grappler then sealed a win over Poland’s Roksana Marta Zasina in the round of 16 before winning 9-6 against Russia’s Natalia Malysheva in the quarter-finals. However, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus got the better of Antim by a 5-4 margin in the women’s 53kg freestyle semi-finals at the World Championships 2023.