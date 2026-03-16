Trump says Washington not ready for any deal with Tehran as war in west Asia escalate

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 1:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

As war in West Asia entered its 17th day, a fresh wave of large-scale attacks by the United States and Israel forces on Iran. Multiple strikes hit the industrial city of Isfahan in Iran, with reports of more than 15 missile impacts on Sunday. One strike reportedly hit a factory, killing at least 15 people, while witnesses said fighter jets were seen flying at very low altitudes over the area.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a new round of missile strikes on Israeli targets, marking the 54th wave of attacks under what Iran calls Operation True Promise 4. Iranian officials said the strikes included the use of solid-fuel Sejjil missiles for the first time since the conflict began, along with Khorramshahr, Khaybar Shekan, Qadr and Emad missile systems.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said Washington is not ready to pursue a deal with Tehran, stating that current conditions are unacceptable to the United States. He also warned that further strikes could target Iran’s key oil export hub at Kharg Island. On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed only to American and Israeli vessels, although commercial shipping through the waterway has dropped sharply as companies avoid the area due to rising risks.

The United Arab Emirates is also experiencing the security implications of the conflict. The country’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and six drones launched from Iran earlier today. The developments come as Washington urged countries, including China, Japan, France, South Korea and the United Kingdom, to deploy naval forces to help secure energy routes in the Gulf, though no country has publicly confirmed participation.

Energy and shipping operations are also being closely monitored in the UAE. Oil loading at the Port of Fujairah resumed after a drone attack and fire temporarily disrupted operations on Saturday. An Indian-flagged tanker carrying more than eighty thousand tonnes of Murban crude departed Fujairah for India on Sunday, indicating that limited export activity has resumed.

The Fujairah pipeline outlet handles roughly one million barrels per day of Murban crude, around one per cent of global oil demand, and serves as a key export route outside the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media and military officials have earlier issued warnings urging civilians to evacuate areas near major UAE ports, including Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port and the Port of Fujairah, claiming facilities linked to US assets could become targets if the conflict widens further.

Authorities in the UAE said the country remains on heightened alert while emphasising restraint and stability. Officials said efforts are underway to assist around 500 residents and Golden Visa holders affected by recent flight disruptions. Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued updated advisories on flight schedules from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi as air travel across parts of West Asia remains volatile.