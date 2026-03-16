No constitutional basis for ‘Reform Council’ yet: Bangladesh Home Minister

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 12:49 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday said the Constitution does not recognise any body called a “Reform Council”, stressing that such an institution could only be created after a constitutional amendment.

“The honourable President has convened a session of the National Parliament, not a session of any ‘Reform Council’,” he told reporters before joining the adjourned sitting of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Referring to the proposal in the July National Charter, Salahuddin said that if a constitutional reform council is to be implemented under that framework, the Constitution must first be amended.

“The constitutional validity of the council mentioned under the July National Charter has been challenged, and the court has issued a rule in this regard. The matter is now under judicial consideration,” he said.

The minister added that if the council is to be formed on the basis of a referendum, the Constitution would have to be amended through discussion first. “Only after the Constitution is amended and the provision incorporated can steps be taken to form the council and arrange the oath-taking, if necessary,” he said.

Responding to another question, Salahuddin said the Speaker and Deputy Speaker still hold membership in their respective political parties. “They have not resigned from their parties. Therefore, Article 70 of the Constitution does not apply here,” he said, noting the provision becomes applicable only when a member resigns from their party.