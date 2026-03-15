Iran launches Sejjil missile for first time since war began 

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Iranian armed forces launched the 54th wave of their “True Promise 4” operations against Israeli and American targets, firing an array of advanced missiles, including the Sejjil missile for the first time since the war began late in February.

According to Press TV, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that the retaliatory operation was executed under the operation code, “Ya Zahra.”

A multitude of missiles, including the super-heavy Khorramshahr with double warheads, Kheybar, Qadr, and Emad were deployed.

The Sejjil, a solid-fuel missile, was deployed for the first time since the US and Israel launched the war of aggression against Iran on February 28, to strike the Israeli regime’s command and control centers and critical military infrastructure.

In a post on his official X account, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, also confirmed the launch of Sejjil missile during the new wave of reprisal attacks.

The Israeli media reported that sirens blared in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and at least 141 other locations across the occupied territories, alerting settlers of incoming missiles.