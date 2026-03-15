Israel may have hit civilian areas in Arab states to sabotage their ties with Iran: Araghchi

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 10:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

No specific initiatives have so far been put forward to end the war, but Iran welcomes any regional initiative that ends the war in a fair manner.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (File photo)

AMN / NEWS DESK

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran has never targeted residential areas in neighboring Arab countries, something that Israel may have done in a bid to destroy Tehran’s relations with Arab countries.

He made the remarks in an interview with the al-Araby al-Jadeed news outlet published on Sunday, the 16th day of the US-Israeli aggression that has sparked Iran’s retaliatory operations.

“So far, we have targeted no civilian or residential areas in regional countries, [but] Israel may have targeted non-military areas in Arab countries in order to sabotage their relations with Iran,” he said.

He also noted that the US has made drones quite similar to Iran’s Shahed, dubbed Lucas, which are being used to attack targets in the Arab countries.

The top diplomat further expressed Iran’s readiness for the formation of a joint committee with the participation of the countries in the region to investigate the areas that have been attacked.

Iran is defending itself in the war initiated by Israel and the United States, he said, adding that the country only attacks American bases and interests in the region.

Meanwhile, Araghchi stressed that Iran maintains diplomatic relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and neighboring states.

He also said that no specific initiatives have so far been put forward to end the war, but Iran welcomes any regional initiative that ends the war in a fair manner.

The end of the war needs guarantees that prevents its repeat and ensures the payment of damage caused by the aggression, he asserted.

Iran has also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the aggressor regimes.

Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels but those belonging to the US and its allies.

The foreign minister also warned that Iran will target American companies’ facilities in the region if the country’s energy infrastructure is attacked.