Final Trade March 16: Value Buying Lifts Sensex, Nifty Despite Global Tensions

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 7:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Auto, Banking Stocks Lead Recovery

AMN Biz Desk | New Delhi |

India’s equity markets rebounded strongly on Monday as investors engaged in value buying in heavyweight stocks, helping benchmark indices recover after three consecutive sessions of losses. The rally came despite persistent global uncertainty triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia and rising crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex surged 938.93 points (1.26%) to close at 75,502.85, while the Nifty 50 climbed 257.70 points (1.11%) to settle at 23,408.80.

Market participants noted that Monday’s session was marked by heightened volatility, with the Nifty trading within a 547-point range, the widest intraday movement seen in nearly six weeks. Analysts attributed the fluctuations to global geopolitical tensions and fluctuating commodity prices.

Banking and Financials Lead the Rally

The banking and financial services sector provided the strongest support to the markets.

Shares of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, jumped nearly 2.9%, emerging as one of the top contributors to the Sensex gains. Banking major ICICI Bank also advanced around 1% after witnessing losses last week.

Market experts said investors were attracted to large financial stocks after last week’s corrections, when the sector had fallen sharply amid global risk aversion.

Energy and Conglomerate Stocks Provide Stability

Energy giant Reliance Industries rose about 1%, aiding the recovery in benchmark indices. The stock had declined nearly 1.7% during the previous week’s sell-off.

However, oil marketing companies came under pressure. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation dropped 4–5% after brokerage HSBC downgraded the sector to “hold,” citing concerns about rising crude prices squeezing refining margins.

Automobile stocks staged a modest rebound after suffering their steepest weekly decline in nearly six years. The auto index gained about 1.7% during Monday’s session after plunging 10.6% last week. Analysts said bargain hunting and expectations of steady domestic demand supported the sector’s recovery.

PSU Banking Shock: IDBI Bank Plunges

In contrast, IDBI Bank witnessed a sharp fall of 16.6%. The decline followed reports that the Indian government may shelve bids received for the sale of its majority stake in the lender, raising concerns about delays in the long-awaited privatisation process.

Broader Markets Under Pressure

Despite the gains in benchmark indices, the broader markets remained weak. The mid-cap index slipped 0.3%, while small-cap stocks declined 0.5%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid global uncertainties.

Overall, nine of the sixteen major sectoral indices ended higher, indicating selective buying rather than a broad-based rally.

Global Factors: Oil Prices and Geopolitics

Global developments continue to influence investor sentiment. Brent crude hovered around $104 per barrel, rising 1.41%, as tensions in the Middle East intensified following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged allied nations to help secure the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Any disruption in this region could further push up crude prices and impact energy-importing economies such as India.

Currency Market

The Indian rupee also remained under pressure, closing at ₹92.42 per U.S. dollar, reflecting continued demand for the greenback due to global risk factors.

Market Outlook

Analysts say markets may remain volatile in the near term as investors track global geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, and central bank signals.However, strong domestic fundamentals and continued buying in large-cap stocks could provide support to the Indian market in the coming sessions.

https://biznama.com/sensex-surges-939-pts-nifty-reclaims-23400-after-technical-correction