Cargo vessel with 46,000 mt of LPG from Qatar arrives at Mundra Port amid West Asia crisis  

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 8:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, India has received major relief as a cargo vessel carrying 46,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Qatar safely arrived at Mundra Port in Gujarat today. The consignment is sufficient to fill nearly 3.24 million domestic LPG cylinders.

Authorities have completed the required documentation and arranged priority berthing so that the vessel can begin unloading its LPG cargo without delay, helping ease some pressure on India’s fuel supplies. Soon after berthing, the process of safely offloading the LPG cargo will begin, following which the supply will be dispatched to different parts of the country.

Shivalik had departed from Qatar on the 7th of March and crossed the Strait of Hormuz on the 14th of this month before proceeding towards India. It is the first LPG vessel to reach India amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also informed that two more vessels are on their way to India. Among them, Nanda Devi, carrying 46,000 tonnes of LPG and Jag Laadki, carrying 81,000 tonnes of crude oil, are expected to arrive tomorrow.