Trump Nominates Close Aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India amid Rising Trade Tensions

Sergio Gor

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his decision to nominate Sergio Gor, one of his closest aides, as the next US ambassador to India. Gor, who currently serves as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, will also take on the role of special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Trump confirmed that Gor will remain in his present position until the Senate approves his appointment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Gor as a “great friend” who has stood by him for years. He credited Gor with helping run his historic campaigns, publishing his best-selling books, and managing a major Super PAC supporting the “Make America Great Again” movement. “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I fully trust to deliver on my agenda,” Trump said.

The nomination comes as US-India ties face growing friction. Bilateral trade, valued at more than $190 billion annually, has been overshadowed by Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50% from August 27. Washington has voiced concern over India’s surging imports of Russian oil, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accusing New Delhi of “profiteering” during the Ukraine conflict.

India, however, has signaled openness to dialogue. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated on Friday that India is approaching future ties with the US “with a very open mind,” stressing the critical importance of the partnership.

Reacting to his nomination, Gor expressed gratitude on X, calling it “the honour of my life” to represent the United States in India.