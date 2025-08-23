Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to embark on 4-day visit to Japan and China from Aug 29

Aug 23, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Japan and China from 29th of this month. Mr Modi will visit Japan from 29th to 30th of August to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan, and the first Summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba.

During Mr Modi’s visit, the two Prime Ministers will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, including defense, security, trade and economy, technology and innovation. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. In the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to China from 31st August to 1st next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation organization Summit in Tianjin.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several global leaders. India has been a member of SCO since 2017. It held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of SCO during 2022-23.

