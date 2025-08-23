President Murmu gives assent to Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill. The Act aims to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. Yesterday, the Parliament gave its nod to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill.

This Act has the provision for the appointment of an Online Gaming Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector. The objective of the Act is to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games. The Act also has a provision of complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games. There is a provision of imprisonment up to three years and fine up to one crore rupees or both in case of violation of the law related to online money gaming.

The President has also given her assent to the Income Tax Act 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2025 and the Indian Ports Act, 2025.

The Income-Tax Act 2025 is intended to consolidate and amend the law relating to income-tax while the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 will further amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance Act, 2025. The Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 seeks to establish the Indian Institute of Management at Guwahati in Assam which is an important centre of the North-Eastern region of the country.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2025 provides that lease holders may apply to the state government for adding other minerals to an existing lease. For inclusion of critical and strategic minerals, and other specified minerals, no additional amount needs to be paid. These include minerals such as lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, gold, and silver. The Act establishes the National Mineral Exploration Trust to fund mineral exploration in the country.

The Indian Ports Act, 2025 aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports, establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector and will provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports.