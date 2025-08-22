PM Modi to discuss special strategic partnership during Japan visit; will attend SCO Summit in China

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from 29th to 30th of this month to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan, and the first Summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, including defense, security, trade and economy, technology and innovation. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. In the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China from 31st August to 1st September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit. India has been a member of SCO since 2017. It held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of SCO during 2022-23.