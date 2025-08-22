Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SC: Stray Dogs to Return to Territory after Sterilisation & Immunisation

Aug 22, 2025
The Supreme Court modified its earlier directions for the capture and complete relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. In a fresh order, the three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria directed that stray dogs picked up must be released in their territory after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

Justice Nath-led Bench emphasised the creation of dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs while restricting public feeding. Expanding the scope of proceedings beyond Delhi-NCR, the apex court impleaded all Union Territories and state governments for the creation of a pan-India policy on stray dogs and proposed transferring to itself similar petitions pending in various High Courts.

The Bench did not alter its earlier direction that any organisation or group obstructing the removal of stray dogs would face strict legal action. Earlier, a Division Bench had directed municipal bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters.    

