PM Modi Condoles Demise of NRI Industrialist and Philanthropist Swaraj Paul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of NRI industrialist and philanthropist Swaraj Paul. In a social media post, Mr. Prime Minister said that the contributions of Paul to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered. The Prime Minister also recalled their interactions.

NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away in London at 94, Tributes Pour In

London/New Delhi

Renowned NRI industrialist, philanthropist, and British Parliamentarian Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential Indian-origin figures in the United Kingdom.

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, in 1931, Swraj Paul went on to establish the Caparo Group, a global steel and engineering conglomerate, and later emerged as a towering presence in both British industry and politics. In 1996, he was elevated to the House of Lords as a life peer, and in 2009 he was appointed to the Privy Council, reflecting his stature in the UK’s public life.

In India and abroad, Lord Paul was celebrated not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropy. Following the tragic loss of his young daughter Ambika to cancer, he established the Ambika Paul Foundation, which has funded children’s welfare initiatives and cultural projects, including the famous Ambika Paul Children’s Zoo at London Zoo. Later, the foundation was renamed the Aruna and Ambika Paul Foundation in memory of his wife and daughter.

Over the decades, Lord Paul remained a vital link in India–UK relations, often using his influence in the corridors of power to champion closer business and cultural ties. He maintained warm relations with successive Indian governments, regardless of political affiliation.

Tributes flowed on Friday from across political and business circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “deep sorrow” at the demise, recalling his “enduring contributions to industry, philanthropy and India-UK friendship.” Senior figures in the UK Parliament described him as a “bridge-builder” between the two nations.

Lord Paul’s career was not without challenges—Caparo Group faced major financial turbulence in the mid-2010s—but his reputation as a self-made industrialist and a steadfast supporter of diaspora causes remained untarnished.

At 94, his passing comes at a time when India–UK relations are once again at a crucial juncture, with trade negotiations ongoing and the Indian diaspora playing an increasingly significant role in Britain’s economy and politics.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days, with family members indicating that memorial services will be held both in London and in his birthplace Jalandhar.