EC appoints two Observers for upcoming VP Elections

The Election Commission has appointed two observers for the upcoming Vice Presidential Election 2025. Additional Secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj Sushil Kumar Lohani and Additional Secretary of Ministry of Finance D. Anandan have been appointed as observers.

The Vice Presidential Election will be held on the 9th of next month. The election has been necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar who tendered his resignation last month citing health reasons. This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election.

The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. NDA has chosen CP Radhakrishnan as a Vice Presidential candidate while the opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy for the Vice-Presidential election.