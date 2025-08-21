Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

EC appoints two Observers for upcoming VP Elections

Aug 21, 2025
EC appoints two Observers for upcoming VP Elections

AMN

The Election Commission has appointed two observers for the upcoming Vice Presidential Election 2025. Additional Secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj Sushil Kumar Lohani and Additional Secretary of Ministry of Finance D. Anandan have been appointed as observers.

The Vice Presidential Election will be held on the 9th of next month. The election has been necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar who tendered his resignation last month citing health reasons. This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election.

The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. NDA has chosen CP Radhakrishnan as a Vice Presidential candidate while the opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy for the Vice-Presidential election. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Parliament passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Aug 21, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Lok Sabha passes Bill encouraging online social gaming, prohibits harmful online money gaming 

Aug 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NDA’s VP Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Files Nomination

Aug 20, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

SCO Summit 2025: Beijing Sees Modi’s Visit as Fresh Push to Reset India–China ties

21 August 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Jaishankar Meets President Putin; Trade, Energy, and Global Developments on Agenda

21 August 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar

21 August 2025 11:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Salima Tete Retained as Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asia Cup 2025

21 August 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!