Parliament passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Aug 21, 2025
AMN

Parliament has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. This Bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them.

It has the provision for the appointment of an Online Gaming Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector. The objective of the Bill is to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy related impacts of such games. The Bill has a provision of complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games. There is a provision of imprisonment up to three years and fine up to one crore rupees or both in case of violation of the law related to online money gaming.

Moving the Bill, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said online money gaming has become a public health menace. He said, several families have faced financial distress due to online money gaming. The Minister highlighted that online money gaming posed a serious concern in the society as it creates addiction leading to financial frauds and cheating. He said, an estimated 45 crore people lose around 20 thousand crore rupees every year in the online games. Mr. Vaishnaw highlighted that the bill has three segments namely E sports, online social games and online money games. He said, government will promote E sports and online social gaming. 

