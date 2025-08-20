Lok Sabha passes Bill encouraging online social gaming, prohibits harmful online money gaming 

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha today passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. The bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services. It has the provision for the appointment of an Online Gaming Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector. The bill is intended to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse impact of such games.

While moving the Bill, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the digital technology sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the last 11 years. He said, several start-ups are working in the digital technology sector. The Minister highlighted that online money gaming posed a serious concern in the society as it creates addiction leading to financial frauds and cheating. He said, several families have faced financial distress due to online money gaming. Mr. Vaishnaw stated that several online games are also involved in money laundering and terror financing activities. Referring to a report, the Minister pointed out that 32 suicides have been reported in the past 31 months due to online money gaming. Mr. Vaishnaw highlighted that the bill has three segments namely E sports, online social games and online money games. He said the government wants to promote E sports, and the online social games sector. He said an authority will be established to provide support to game developers.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla termed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 an important legislation saying that the country is witnessing suicides, and financial losses. He urged the protesting members to participate in the discussion over the bill. He said, several members have raised the online gaming issue and urged the government to frame legislation in this regard.

The expansion of information and communication technologies in recent years has promoted the growth of new forms of digital entertainment tools, prominently in the form of online gaming. These activities have become an important means of engagement for the youth of the country. The absence of an enabling legal framework has adversely impacted the growth of the online gaming sector. The unrestricted and widespread proliferation of online money games, offering monetary returns in exchange for deposited funds has led to grave social, economic, and psychological consequences across the country. Online money gaming platforms often promote compulsive and addictive behaviour, resulting in financial ruin, mental health disorders, and increasing incidents of fraud and exploitation.

The Bill has a provision of complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games. There is a provision of imprisonment up to three years and fine up to one crore rupees or both in case of violation of the law related to online money gaming. In case of repeat offences, it will attract enhanced penalties, including imprisonment of 3 to 5 years and fines up to two crore rupees. The bill will establish a uniform and national-level legal framework in the public interest. The Bill will protect the country’s youth from predatory online Real Money Gaming apps, like Poker, Rummy and other Card games, which manipulate them through misleading monetary return promises, that leaves entire families in financial distress. The introduction of the Bill reflects the Government’s commitment to a safe, secure, and innovation-driven Digital India that boosts creativity, safeguards citizens, and strengthens national security.