NDA's VP Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Files Nomination

Aug 20, 2025
NDA’s VP Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Files Nomination, Pays Tributes at Prerna Sthal Ahead of Sept 9 Election

AMN

NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan today filed his nomination at Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and leaders of NDA allies, including Chirag Paswan of LJP (R), Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD (U), Praful Patel of NCP, among others, were present on the occasion.

Ahead of filing nomination for vice-presidential elections, C P Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House complex, which houses statues of India’s eminent leaders and freedom fighters. He first bowed before the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and then paid tributes to other noted personalities. The Vice Presidential Election will be held on the 9th of next month.

