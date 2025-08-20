Govt Introduces Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. This Bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. It has the provision for the appointment of an Online Gaming Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector.

Its objective is to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games. The bill will safeguard the integrity of financial systems and the security and sovereignty of the State. It will establish a uniform, national-level legal framework in the public interest. The Bill will protect the country’s youth from predatory online Real Money Gaming apps that manipulate them through misleading monetary return promises, which leave entire families in financial distress.

The Bill has a provision of a complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both. There is a provision of imprisonment up to 3 years and a fine up to one crore rupees or both in case of violation of the law related to online money gaming.