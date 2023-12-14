TMC Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Winter Session

Both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed continuous disruption following opposition uproar over yesterday’s Lok Sabha security breach incident. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day.

TMC member Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct” in the House.

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and warned him against disrupting the House proceedings and raising slogans in utter disregard of the directions of the Chair.

The Chairman had earlier named O’Brien in the morning for his “unruly behaviour” and had asked him to leave the House. But he remained inside the House.

in the Rajya Sabha. When the Upper House reassembled after fifth adjournment at 4 PM, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and others continued with their protest over the security breach issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly asked suspended TMC MP Derek O’Brien to withdraw from the House but he didn’t pay heed. Following this, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal moved a motion to send the matter related to the gross misconduct of Mr O’Brien to the Privilege committee. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months. The Chairman expressed displeasure over continuously defying Chair’s direction by the TMC MP and adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the House witnessed several adjournments. Mr O’Brien was suspended from the House at 2 PM for remainder of the session for his unruly behaviour. The Chairman called the floor leaders of the different political parties for a meeting in his chamber. Opposition members from Congress, TMC, DMK, and others were in the well, raising slogans over the security breach issue. They demanded a discussion and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the issue. The Chairman informed the House that a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident and the security matter is being duly addressed.