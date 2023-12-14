इंडियन आवाज़     14 Dec 2023 08:04:03      انڈین آواز

TMC Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Winter Session

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed continuous disruption following opposition uproar over yesterday’s Lok Sabha security breach incident. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day.

AMN

TMC member Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct” in the House.

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and warned him against disrupting the House proceedings and raising slogans in utter disregard of the directions of the Chair.

The Chairman had earlier named O’Brien in the morning for his “unruly behaviour” and had asked him to leave the House. But he remained inside the House.

 in the Rajya Sabha. When the Upper House reassembled after fifth adjournment at 4 PM, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and others continued with their protest over the security breach issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly asked suspended TMC MP Derek O’Brien to withdraw from the House but he didn’t pay heed. Following this, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal moved a motion to send the matter related to the gross misconduct of Mr O’Brien to the Privilege committee. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months. The Chairman expressed displeasure over continuously defying Chair’s direction by the TMC MP and adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the House witnessed several adjournments. Mr O’Brien was suspended from the House at 2 PM for remainder of the session for his unruly behaviour. The Chairman called the floor leaders of the different political parties for a meeting in his chamber. Opposition members from Congress, TMC, DMK, and others were in the well, raising slogans over the security breach issue. They demanded a discussion and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the issue. The Chairman informed the House that a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident and the security matter is being duly addressed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart