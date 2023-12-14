Krishna Janmabhoomi case: High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

The Allahabad High Court today approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

AGENCIES

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

The modalities of the survey will be decided on December 18, when the court resumes the hearing.

“Our application, where we demanded a survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid by an advocate commissioner, has been approved by the Allahabad High Court,” said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side.

“My demand was that Shahi Idgah Masjid bears many signs and symbols of the Hindu temple. To ascertain the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It’s a landmark judgment by the court,” Jain emphasised.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had reserved the order on the application on November 16.

The Hindu side claims that the Idgah mosque was constructed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing a temple on 13.37 acres of Lord Krishna’s birthplace. This original suit is pending before the High Court.