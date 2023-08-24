Three Jamia alumni are part of Mission Chandrayan -3

Staff Reporter

Really it is proud moment for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) as three of its alumni namely Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Mohd. Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were part of the historical third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With this, India has also become the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole.

“I’m a proud alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, from the 2019 mechanical batch. Within this group, destiny intertwined with the mission, bringing together three individuals, including myself, who have had the privilege of contributing to this historic endeavor” said Amit Kumar.

The weight of this accomplishment transcends words. Since joining the ISRO family, I have dedicated myself to the Chandrayaan-3 project. Countless hours were invested, day and night, in transforming the mission from concept to reality. My role, focused on crafting navigational sensors, was guided by seasoned mentors who had previously shaped similar missions. Being a part of ISRO has fulfilled a lifelong dream, and today, we stand as architects of history.

Amit

All three were students of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, JMI and completed their B.Tech in the year 2019. They cleared ISRO’s Centralised Recruitment Board-2019 Exam for the post of the Scientist/Engineer> ISRO declared the result of the Exam in September, 2021. It is worth mentioning that Mohd. Kashif had secured the first position in the Exam and all three were selected for the post of the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’-Mechanical (Post No. BE002).

Areeb Ahmad the Mechanical Engineering graduate (B Tech, 2015–2019) was part of the inspection before the launch as it was sent to the engineering section at Sriharikota, where he is based.

Areeb

Elated over the development, JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri) said “I take this opportunity to first congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the success of the mission. It is an occasion of national celebration and we are happier particularly to know that our students were also part of this historical mission. I congratulate them for the success and wish them good luck for their future endeavours. Jamia fraternity is proud of them”. Prof. Akhtar also said that they have become role models for the current students of the varsity and current students will get motivation to work hard to take the country to greater heights.

The university had made special arrangements at several places on the campus for watching the live telecast of the soft landing of Vikram Lander of Chandrayan-3 yesterday. The gathering in the Faculty of Engineering Auditorium and other venues of the university clapped and cheered in joy as soon as the Chandrayan-3 landed on the moon.