My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan

Amit Kumar

It gives me immense pleasure and pride to share the momentous experience that has left an indelible mark on my life. I pledge to convey nothing but the absolute truth, ensuring that each word I utter resonates with honesty and sincerity.

Allow me to take you on a journey. On February 04 2022, I embarked on a new chapter as I joined the esteemed Mechanical Systems Group ISRO, as a Scientist SC. This opportunity allowed me to delve into the realm of Design, Analysis, and Realization of Laser based sensors for absolute navigation require during safe landing of ‘Vikram ‘ for Chandrayaan -3 mission. Role of these are also became important after Chandrayaan-2 failure.During the final descent of Vikram lander on lunar surface which include rough braking and fine braking phase where velocities will drastically reduced, these sensors plays important role for navigation,guidance and control of thrust during final touch down.

This voyage, however, is not mine alone. I’m a proud alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, from the 2019 mechanical batch. Within this group, destiny intertwined with the mission, bringing together three individuals, including myself, who have had the privilege of contributing to this historic endeavor.

The saga I share today is one of dreams realized. A profound sense of pride washed over me as I witnessed the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieve a triumphant lunar landing. Messages of felicitation have poured in from family, friends, and colleagues who are aware of my association with the venerable ISRO.

The weight of this accomplishment transcends words. Since joining the ISRO family, I have dedicated myself to the Chandrayaan-3 project. Countless hours were invested, day and night, in transforming the mission from concept to reality. My role, focused on crafting navigational sensors, was guided by seasoned mentors who had previously shaped similar missions. Being a part of ISRO has fulfilled a lifelong dream, and today, we stand as architects of history.

On Dec 10,2021 I have joined Mechanical Systems Area , ISTRAC, ISRO as a Scientist SC. Here, my work domain is : Design, Analysis & Realization of Antenna Systems for Telemetry, Tracking and Commanding of wide variety of satellites. In Chandryan-3 mission support, one of our antenna systems ’32m Deep Space Network Antenna’ played the major role of tracking and commanding the CH-3 module including the most critical time during landing of ‘Vikram’ lander.