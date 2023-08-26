IIT Bombay partners with HSBC to support innovation-led green hydrogen initiatives

AMN

IIT Bombay has partnered with HSBC to pursue technological advancements towards making green hydrogen production more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

According to media communique, the focus of the joint initiative will be on innovative projects that will help position green hydrogen as a strategic alternate fuel; help in building a robust, green hydrogen economy and achieve the government’s vision of an energy-independent nation. It said that this partnership will help boost the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission focused on providing policy support towards achieving global leadership in green hydrogen transition.

Speaking about this collaboration, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said that moving towards sustainable and clean sources of energy is a crucial step in the global fight against climate change. Green Hydrogen – with its applications across industries including transportation – will occupy a vital space in global energy. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India said that sustainability is a key element of our business, operations and community investments.