इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2023 01:23:56      انڈین آواز

IIT Bombay partners with HSBC to support innovation-led green hydrogen initiatives

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

IIT Bombay has partnered with HSBC to pursue technological advancements towards making green hydrogen production more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

According to media communique, the focus of the joint initiative will be on innovative projects that will help position green hydrogen as a strategic alternate fuel; help in building a robust, green hydrogen economy and achieve the government’s vision of an energy-independent nation. It said that this partnership will help boost the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission focused on providing policy support towards achieving global leadership in green hydrogen transition.

Speaking about this collaboration, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said that moving towards sustainable and clean sources of energy is a crucial step in the global fight against climate change. Green Hydrogen – with its applications across industries including transportation – will occupy a vital space in global energy.  Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India said that sustainability is a key element of our business, operations and community investments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

ملک بھر سے اور بیرونِ ملک سے مبارکباد کے پروگرام موصول ہو رہے ہیں

 چندریان-3 @isroبین الاقوامی برادری نے آج چاند کی سطح پر چندری ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart