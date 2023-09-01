इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2023 04:36:55      انڈین آواز

NCERT granted deemed university status

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted deemed university status today. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made this announcement while attending the 63rd Foundation Day Celebration Programme of NCERT in New Delhi. The Minister expressed confidence that the NCERT will soon become an instrument in the world success story. He also announced that Bal Bhavan will be merged with NCERT soon.

Inaugurating an Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Laboratory, Mr Pradhan highlighted the importance of including technology in the educational system. He said, through AR and VR facility, children from every corner of the country with different dialects will be benefited. He directed NCERT to include a small chapter on the success story of Chandrayaan-3 and it’s findings in all 22 recognised languages. The minister also inaugurated a Vidhya Samiksha Kendra on the occasion. 

