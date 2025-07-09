Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Integration of energy education with overall curriculum needed, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Jul 9, 2025
Integration of energy education with overall curriculum needed, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

       

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India must create a smart strategy that puts together academic knowledge with social good while meeting the aspirations and energy needs of society.

Addressing the National Workshop on “Future Ready Energy Education: Opportunities and Challenges” organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in New Delhi, Mr. Pradhan said India is marching towards achieving the net-zero commitment by 2070.

The Minister added that India is the third-largest energy consumer in the world, with only one-third per-capita energy consumption. He mentioned that the conference organized by IIT-Delhi is a much-needed initiative to create a future pathway for energy education. Mr. Pradhan expressed optimism that the initiative will prove to be the foundation of a longer journey to integrate energy education with the overall educational curriculum.

