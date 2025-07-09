Integration of energy education with overall curriculum needed, says Dharmendra Pradhan

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India must create a smart strategy that puts together academic knowledge with social good while meeting the aspirations and energy needs of society.

Addressing the National Workshop on “Future Ready Energy Education: Opportunities and Challenges” organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in New Delhi, Mr. Pradhan said India is marching towards achieving the net-zero commitment by 2070.

The Minister added that India is the third-largest energy consumer in the world, with only one-third per-capita energy consumption. He mentioned that the conference organized by IIT-Delhi is a much-needed initiative to create a future pathway for energy education. Mr. Pradhan expressed optimism that the initiative will prove to be the foundation of a longer journey to integrate energy education with the overall educational curriculum.