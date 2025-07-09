Education Minister Pradhan inaugurates Agricultural Centre in Meerut

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Agricultural Technology Innovation Centre at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Agricultural University, Meerut, emphasising the government’s push to transform farmers into entrepreneurs. Highlighting AI’s role in doubling farm income and ensuring fair prices, he noted IIT Ropar’s lead in the Centre of Excellence for AI in Agriculture.

Mr. Pradhan announced the establishment of a Skill Development Centre at the university to boost farmer-focused research and startups. Union Ministers Jayant Chaudhary and Surya Pratap Shahi attended the event. Mr. Chaudhary praised the IIT-Agriculture University collaboration, stating that innovation would now directly reach farms, making a tangible impact on farmers’ lives.