MEITY signs MoU with BITS-Pilani to launch cybersecurity program

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and BITS-Pilani have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch professional development programs in cybersecurity for professionals across government, public sector and industry. The Ministry has termed this initiative a significant step towards further strengthening the country’s cyber defense capabilities and building a skilled cyber security workforce. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for structured, high-impact capacity building in cyber security in view of the evolving digital threats and cyber security challenges. The program will begin on 19th July and is open to professionals.

