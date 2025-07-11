Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MEITY signs MoU with BITS-Pilani to launch cybersecurity program

Jul 11, 2025
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and BITS-Pilani have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch professional development programs in cybersecurity for professionals across government, public sector and industry. The Ministry has termed this initiative a significant step towards further strengthening the country’s cyber defense capabilities and building a skilled cyber security workforce. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for structured, high-impact capacity building in cyber security in view of the evolving digital threats and cyber security challenges. The program will begin on 19th July and is open to professionals.

